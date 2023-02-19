MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) South Korea and the United States conducted joint air drills, involving US F-16 fighters and "at least one" US B-1B strategic bomber, on Sunday in response to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch the day before, the Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korean military.

On Saturday, Pyongyang test-fired the Hwasong-15 ICBM, which reached a maximum altitude of 5,768 kilometers (3,584 miles), covering a distance of 989 kilometers in 66 minutes.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the country's F-35A stealth fighters and F-15K jets flew together with US F-16 fighters, escorting the B-1B bomber, during the drills.

"The training this time demonstrated the South Korea-U.S. combined defense capabilities and posture featuring the alliance's overwhelming forces, through the timely and immediate deployment of the U.S.' extended deterrence assets to the Korean Peninsula," the JCS was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The statement added that the exercises affirmed Washington's "ironclad" commitment to defending the peninsula and its extended deterrence pledge.

The US and South Korea held similar drills on February 1, also involving US B1-B strategic bomber, and February 3.