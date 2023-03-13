UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Hold Large-Scale Joint Drills After North Korea's Missile Tests - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

South Korea, US Hold Large-Scale Joint Drills After North Korea's Missile Tests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) South Korea and the United States on Monday began an 11-day Freedom Shield joint exercise, along with separate large-scale field maneuvers called Warrior Shield, in line with hardening rhetoric against North Korea in response to its missile tests, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing officials.

The computer simulation-based Freedom Shield exercise will run through March 23, the allies' lengthiest command post exercise, under scenarios reflecting North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the report said.

"The combined exercise is a defensive one based on a combined operational plan designed to defend the ROK from potential North Korean aggression," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement quoted by the news outlet.

Under the Warrior Shield exercise, the parties intend to conduct 20 field drills, including the Ssangyong amphibious exercise. Washington is expected to send the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. This is the first such large-scale field exercise since 2019, when the South Korean government decided to reduce joint drills with the US amid inter-Korean rapprochement efforts, according to the news agency.

At the same time, the South Korean air force is conducting its own field exercises, including daytime and nighttime training sorties, as well as contingency procedures on the timely supply of ammunition, emergency restoration of damaged airstrips and response to various terrorist attacks, according to media reports.

North Korea said earlier in the day that it had test-fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine ahead of the upcoming US-South Korea military drills. The missiles hit targets in the Sea of Japan after traveling the 1,500 kilometer-long (932 mile-long) eight-shaped flight orbits for 7,563 to 7,575 seconds, according to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang said last week that the continuation of Washington's "hostile practices" toward North Korea, including possible military exercises and deployment of strategic weapons on the Korean peninsula, may be perceived as a "declaration of war."

Related Topics

Terrorist Washington Nuclear Same Japan South Korea United States North Korea March May 2019 Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

2 minutes ago
 Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

15 minutes ago
 Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in ..

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in Sharjah

19 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-baila ..

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran K ..

25 minutes ago
 Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of ..

Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of hope for publishing’s futur ..

1 hour ago
 Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Champion ..

Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Championship

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.