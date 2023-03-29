UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Hold Major Amphibious Landing Drills

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 10:37 PM

South Korea, US Hold Major Amphibious Landing Drills

South Korea and the United States conducted large-scale amphibious landing drills, involving ships, stealth fighters and helicopters, as part of the Ssangyong exercise, which is being held for the first time since 2018, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) South Korea and the United States conducted large-scale amphibious landing drills, involving ships, stealth fighters and helicopters, as part of the Ssangyong exercise, which is being held for the first time since 2018, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The active part of the tactical exercise took place in the vicinity of the South Korean port city of Pohang from March 27-29, 272 kilometers (169 miles) southeast of Seoul. The landing drills are the final part of the Ssangyong exercise, which will continue until April 3.

Some 650 troops and 30 vessels, including the ROKS Dokdo and USS Makin Island amphibious assault ships, about 70 aircraft such as F-35B fighter jets and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, and nearly 50 amphibious assault vehicles were deployed during the drills, the military said.

The coastal area used for landing was cordoned off by a large number of police officers. In addition to reporters, a number of South Korean activists came to the site of the drills. Some of them were holding a banner demanding that US troops leave the territory of the Korean Peninsula.

The exercise began with the simulated bombing of a hostile territory by South Korean and US aircraft, followed by the landing of troops ashore.

Last week, North Korea announced that it had tested the Haeil underwater drone, which is designed to carry nuclear weapons and is capable of creating radioactive tsunamis through underwater explosions. Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles armed with warheads that simulate nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Police Nuclear Vehicles Pyongyang Pohang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea SITE March April 2018 From

Recent Stories

Balochistan gov launches technical, vocational edu ..

Balochistan gov launches technical, vocational education programme

19 minutes ago
 ANP welcomes introduction of SC 'Practice and Proc ..

ANP welcomes introduction of SC 'Practice and Procedure Bill 2023'

19 minutes ago
 UK to Use 4 Military Bases for Asylum Seekers Acco ..

UK to Use 4 Military Bases for Asylum Seekers Accommodation - Immigration Minist ..

19 minutes ago
 FO welcomes EU's decision to remove Pakistan from ..

FO welcomes EU's decision to remove Pakistan from high-risk list

19 minutes ago
 UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New ..

UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New York - Spokesperson

39 minutes ago
 UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.