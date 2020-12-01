South Korea, US Hold Regular Talks on Sharing Defense Expenditures - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) South Korea and the United States have held a regular round of talks on sharing the costs of maintaining the US contingent on the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The negotiations took place the day before in the format of a video conference.

"Both sides agreed about close cooperation to reach, as soon as possible, an agreement that would be fair and accepted by both sides," the ministry said.

The video conference was the first dialogue after the presidential elections in the United States.