South Korea, US Holding Military Logistics Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) South Korea and the United States are staging joint drills in the city of Pohang involving the two countries' air forces and navies to strengthen their logistics capabilities and support operations, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing the US-Korean Combined Forces Command.

The 2023 CFC CDEx (Combined Distribution Exercise) is taking place from June 12-16. The exercises involve various types of equipment, including aircraft, warships and civilian cargo ships, according to Yonhap.

During the exercise, infantry units will practice receiving support in the form of supplies, equipment, personnel, sea and air support, distributing it to combat units and storing it, the report said.

The air force will practice urgent air support, including dropping supplies from a glider plane, and an urgent evacuation scenario in the event of a large number of casualties, the news agency said.

"Through realistic training, the CFC will develop the combined distribution capability to another level and further solidify the alliance's combined defense posture," the command was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The navy and marine corps will train to deliver supplies and equipment by sea using pontoon barges, including drone deliveries, the report added.

The exercises with South Korean and US troops have been held annually since 2017.