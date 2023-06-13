UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Holding Military Logistics Drills - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

South Korea, US Holding Military Logistics Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) South Korea and the United States are staging joint drills in the city of Pohang involving the two countries' air forces and navies to strengthen their logistics capabilities and support operations, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing the US-Korean Combined Forces Command.

The 2023 CFC CDEx (Combined Distribution Exercise) is taking place from June 12-16. The exercises involve various types of equipment, including aircraft, warships and civilian cargo ships, according to Yonhap.

During the exercise, infantry units will practice receiving support in the form of supplies, equipment, personnel, sea and air support, distributing it to combat units and storing it, the report said.

The air force will practice urgent air support, including dropping supplies from a glider plane, and an urgent evacuation scenario in the event of a large number of casualties, the news agency said.

"Through realistic training, the CFC will develop the combined distribution capability to another level and further solidify the alliance's combined defense posture," the command was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The navy and marine corps will train to deliver supplies and equipment by sea using pontoon barges, including drone deliveries, the report added.

The exercises with South Korean and US troops have been held annually since 2017.

Related Topics

Drone Pohang Alliance South Korea United States North Korea June 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointl ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointly chair inaugural bilateral st ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

1 hour ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.