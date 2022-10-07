UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

South Korea, US Launch Another Joint Military Exercise in Sea of Japan - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) South Korea began a new two-day naval exercise with the United States in the Sea of Japan on Friday following North Korean missile tests, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

On Thursday, South Korea and the US held a trilateral naval exercise with Japan in the Sea of Japan. The US contingent included aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and guided-missile destroyer USS Barry.

"We will continuously strengthen our firm operational capabilities and posture to respond to any North Korean provocations through this combined exercise featuring the aircraft carrier strike group redeployed to the peninsula as a measure to reinforce the execution power of America's extended deterrence," the JCS said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"Extended deterrence" refers to the US commitment to using all available means, including nuclear weapons, to protect its allies, the news agency clarified.

In addition, South Korean Deputy Defense Minister Heo Tae-keun held phone conversations with his US and Japanese counterparts, Ely Ratner and Kazuo Masuda, respectively, the news agency reported.

According to the report, the diplomats condemned North Korea's missile launches that undermine security and stability in the world and agreed to look for more opportunities for cooperation in response to Pyongyang's actions.

North Korea considers foreign military exercises near its territory a threat and has in the past responded by test launching ballistic missiles. The latest launch was on Thursday and became the 24th since the beginning of the year.

