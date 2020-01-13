South Korea, US Make Progress in Negotiating Defense Costs Sharing - Official

Seoul and Washington have moved forward in their talks on South Korea sharing the costs of the US forces' deployment on the peninsula, Jeong Eun-bo, the South Korean negotiator, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Seoul and Washington have moved forward in their talks on South Korea sharing the costs of the US forces' deployment on the peninsula, Jeong Eun-bo, the South Korean negotiator, said on Monday.

On December 31, the Special Measures Agreement between two countries, which outlines Seoul's contribution to the costs of hosting of the US troops in South Korea, expired due to the inability of both sides to reach a compromise. The negotiations on the matter are still ongoing.

"We assess that progress has been made to some extent and that we have broadened our understanding through the series of negotiations we have had so far," he told journalists while leaving for another round of talks in the United States, set to take place on Wednesday.

Jeong promised to reach a "comprehensive deal" as soon as possible.

Since 1991, South Korea has been compensating the US part of its costs for stationing troops in South Korea per the Special Measures Agreement. US President Donald Trump has accused Seoul of not contributing enough on multiple occasions.