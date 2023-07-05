Open Menu

South Korea, US May Hold First Meeting Of Nuclear Consultative Group In July - Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) South Korea and the United States are preparing to hold the inaugural session of the recently established Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) in Seoul in July, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.

The establishment of NCG was announced during April summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden. The group aims at enhancing American deterrence commitments to South Korea amid the North's nuclear activities.

"Working-level talks on the schedule for the first meeting proceeded quite smoothly ... We've reached the point where we'll be able to make an announcement soon," a South Korean presidential official said according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The first NCG meeting might be held in Seoul around July 27, the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953, the news outlet added, citing the officials. The group is scheduled to meet every quarter and report the results to South Korean and US presidents.

North Korea criticized the decisions made during Yoon-Biden summit in April. Following the summit, North Korean state media KCNA accused the South Korea and the US of provoking a nuclear war against North Korea by creating a consultative group on Seoul's and Washington's nuclear issues and strengthening "extended deterrence" by intensifying joint military drills.

