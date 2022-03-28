UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Monitor North Korea Over Possible Nuke Test - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 09:19 PM

South Korea in close coordination with the United States is carefully monitoring North Korea's activities for evidence of possible preparations for a nuclear test by Pyongyang, the South Korean unification ministry said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) South Korea in close coordination with the United States is carefully monitoring North Korea's activities for evidence of possible preparations for a nuclear test by Pyongyang, the South Korean unification ministry said on Monday.

North Korea is working to restore the entrance to the third tunnel of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site as soon as possible, which is seen as a preparation for a possible seventh nuclear test, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported earlier, citing sources.

"The Government has detected signs suggesting restoration work at parts of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site which were destroyed in May of 2018. Accordingly, South Korea and the United States are carefully monitoring the situation," the ministry's spokeswoman Lee Jong-joo said at a press briefing.

She noted that North Korea's nuclear test is a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and poses a grave threat to South Korea and the international community.

"The Government sternly urges North Korea to immediately stop all such activities and take the path toward dialogue and cooperation as proposed by the South and the international community," the official said.

The spokeswoman also mentioned active coordination with the US regarding the situation on the peninsula.

"The Government is thoroughly preparing for all possibilities based on close ROK-US cooperation," Lee said.

Since late 2017, Pyongyang has maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. In May 2018, the DPRK dismantled tunnels at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site. Three tunnels were blown up in front of about 20 journalists invited to the country to cover the event. At the same time, North Korea did not allow international nuclear experts to the test site.

In January 2021, Kim Jong Un ordered a revision of Pyongyang's "self-initiated" confidence-building measures with the United States and the resumption of "all temporarily suspended activities" due to Washington's hostile practices.

