UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Sign Agreement On Joint Cybersecurity Guidance - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

South Korea, US Sign Agreement on Joint Cybersecurity Guidance - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) South Korea and the United States have signed an agreement on the creation of the first joint cybersecurity guidance to improve coordination between commands during joint military operations, South Korean media reported on Friday, citing the country's defense ministry.

The guidance is intended to reliably link the command control mechanisms of the two countries, as previously they had to write a memorandum of understanding to link the two systems for certain data, the Yonhap news agency said. The guidance outlines cybersecurity standards and procedures to ensure a more secure and stable exchange, the report read.

South Korea and the US consider their new agreement a "big step" that will "contribute greatly to expanding the South Korea-US alliance to the cybersecurity domain," the South Korean defense ministry was quoted as saying.

The cybersecurity guidance agreement was signed by Brig. Gen. Ryu Seung-ha, a representative of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Col. Erick Welcome, a member of the US Forces Korea in Seoul.

Related Topics

Exchange Seoul Alliance South Korea United States North Korea Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Case registered against alleged abduction of human ..

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir ..

14 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

38 minutes ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

1 hour ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

3 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.