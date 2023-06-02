South Korea, US Sign Agreement on Joint Cybersecurity Guidance - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) South Korea and the United States have signed an agreement on the creation of the first joint cybersecurity guidance to improve coordination between commands during joint military operations, South Korean media reported on Friday, citing the country's defense ministry.

The guidance is intended to reliably link the command control mechanisms of the two countries, as previously they had to write a memorandum of understanding to link the two systems for certain data, the Yonhap news agency said. The guidance outlines cybersecurity standards and procedures to ensure a more secure and stable exchange, the report read.

South Korea and the US consider their new agreement a "big step" that will "contribute greatly to expanding the South Korea-US alliance to the cybersecurity domain," the South Korean defense ministry was quoted as saying.

The cybersecurity guidance agreement was signed by Brig. Gen. Ryu Seung-ha, a representative of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Col. Erick Welcome, a member of the US Forces Korea in Seoul.