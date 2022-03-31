UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Sign Document On Update Of Joint Wartime Contingency Plan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 05:21 PM

South Korea, US Sign Document on Update of Joint Wartime Contingency Plan - Reports

Seoul and Washington signed a document accelerating the previously agreed-upon process of rewriting joint wartime contingency plan, Yonhap reported citing South Korean officials on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Seoul and Washington signed a document accelerating the previously agreed-upon process of rewriting joint wartime contingency plan, Yonhap reported citing South Korean officials on Thursday.

The chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Won In-choul, and his US counterpart. Mark Milley signed the Strategic Planning Directive (SPD) during their meeting in Hawaii on Wednesday, according to the South Korean news agency.

It comes after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile last week.

SDP is expected to speed up the upgrade of the current plan of operations of South Korea and the United States during a possible war as it does not reflect progress in the North Korea's pursuit of new weapons such as intercontinental ballistic missiles, advanced nuclear weapons, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles.

Last week, North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of the year. It was a test fire of the massive Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

