South Korea, US Start Springtime Military Drills In Scaled-Back Mode Over COVID - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

South Korea, US Start Springtime Military Drills in Scaled-Back Mode Over COVID - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) South Korea and the United States have launched the regular springtime combined military exercise in an abridged manner due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

According to the news agency, a "minimum level of troops" is involved in the 9-day computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT), while outdoor drills will be excluded over coronavirus-related restrictions.

"The training is to maintain our joint readiness posture and to support diplomatic efforts for the denuclearization of and peace on the Korean Peninsula," a military was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The military added that the two countries carried out outdoor drills throughout the year rather than intensively at specific periods of time, the news agency reported.

South Korea and the United States normally hold two large-scale joint drills per year, in the spring and in the summer. Last year's springtime CCPT was canceled over the outbreak of the pandemic, and the summertime drills were held in an adjusted manner.

More Stories From World

