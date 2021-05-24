UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea-US Summit Creates Conditions For Reviving Dialogue With North - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

South Korea-US Summit Creates Conditions for Reviving Dialogue With North - Minister

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said on Monday that the recent summit between President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, creates opportunities for continuing dialogue with Pyongyang

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said on Monday that the recent summit between President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, creates opportunities for continuing dialogue with Pyongyang.

"Undoubtedly, an opportunity has opened up to gradually establish a contact and take step-by-step reciprocal measures dependent on how North Korea will show the will to denuclearize during dialogue with the United States," the minister told the national MBC broadcaster.

Lee added that the South Korean-US summit "served as a chance to create sufficient conditions" for continuing this dialogue.

The summit between South Korea and the US was held on Friday in Washington.

The two leaders discussed cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as coordination on the North Korea.

The two also agreed that they would build on the 2018 Singapore agreement, which was signed by then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Biden also said that he is ready to meet with Kim if the North shows commitment to denuclearize.

Earlier it was reported that the US had made several attempts to contact North Korea since mid-February, but to no avail. Lee expressed hope that North Korea will be willing to continue dialogue with the US and South after seeing the outcome of their recent summit.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Pyongyang Singapore South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

10 minutes ago

ERC launches first phase of vaccination programme ..

14 minutes ago

Vivo Announced Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as th ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Hijab wearing British-Pakistani boxing coach inspi ..

32 minutes ago

Belarus to Inform Russian Embassy on Detention of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.