South Korea-US Summit Creates Conditions for Reviving Dialogue With North - Minister

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said on Monday that the recent summit between President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, creates opportunities for continuing dialogue with Pyongyang.

"Undoubtedly, an opportunity has opened up to gradually establish a contact and take step-by-step reciprocal measures dependent on how North Korea will show the will to denuclearize during dialogue with the United States," the minister told the national MBC broadcaster.

Lee added that the South Korean-US summit "served as a chance to create sufficient conditions" for continuing this dialogue.

The summit between South Korea and the US was held on Friday in Washington.

The two leaders discussed cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as coordination on the North Korea.

The two also agreed that they would build on the 2018 Singapore agreement, which was signed by then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Biden also said that he is ready to meet with Kim if the North shows commitment to denuclearize.

Earlier it was reported that the US had made several attempts to contact North Korea since mid-February, but to no avail. Lee expressed hope that North Korea will be willing to continue dialogue with the US and South after seeing the outcome of their recent summit.