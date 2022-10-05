MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The militaries of South Korea and the United States test fired four surface-to-surface missiles following an earlier launch by North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The report said they fired four missiles towards the Sea of Japan.

North Korea on Tuesday morning fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean.