South Korea, US To Agree On Creation Of NATO-Like Nuclear Consultative Group - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) South Korea and the United States will agree on the creation of a joint consultative group on nuclear arms modeled after the NATO Nuclear Planning Group to increase Washington's efforts to help its ally tackle the threat from North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean presidential office.

The two countries are expected to adopt on Wednesday the statement dubbed the Washington Declaration, in which the US will vow to strengthen its commitment to "extended deterrence" to counter the threat from North Korea and mobilize a wide range of its military capabilities, including the nuclear ones, to defend its ally, the report read.

The declaration will call for the establishment of a joint nuclear consultation group between South Korea and the United States, which will be similar in its functions to the NATO Nuclear Planning Group, according to the news agency.

"Through this, we expect the extended deterrence mechanism that covers information-sharing, joint planning and joint execution to operate more organically," South Korean presidential spokesman Lee Do-woon told reporters, as quoted by Yonhap.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is paying a visit to the United States, where he is meeting with US leader Joe Biden at the White House to discuss a number of issues, including bilateral relations, North Korea and the situation in Ukraine.

