UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US To Conduct Joint Military Drills From October 31-November 4 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 11:50 AM

South Korea, US to Conduct Joint Military Drills From October 31-November 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) South Korea and the United States will conduct large-scale joint air force exercises from October 31 - November 4 amid the recent test launches by the North, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"The planned training is aimed at verifying the systems of wartime combined air operations between the South Korean and U.S. air forces, and enhancing their combat readiness posture," the source was quoted as saying.

Seoul is set to send 140 aircraft, including the F-35A, F-15, and KF-16 fighters, while Washington will provide about 100 military planes, including the F-35B fighters, according to the news agency.

Australia also plans to join the exercises by deploying a replenishment fleet tanker, the report also said.

The drills were planned over the concerns that Pyongyang could stage provocations and conduct a nuclear test, which may take place between the conclusion of the Chinese Communist Party's major congress late this month and the US midterm elections on November 8, it added.

North Korea has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

Related Topics

China Washington Nuclear Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea May September October November Congress From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

9 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target for Netherlands

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago
 Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.