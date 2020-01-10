South Korea, US to Hold New Round of Defense Costs Sharing Talks Jan 14-15 - Seoul

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea and the United States will hold the next round of their negotiations on sharing the costs for upkeeping the US command on the Korean Peninsula from January 14-15 in Washington, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday

The fifth and so far the latest round of bilateral negotiations was held in Seoul from December 17-18, 2019. On December 31, the Special Measures Agreement, under which South Korea partially covers US expenses for upkeeping the US Forces Korea, expired.

"Our government sticks firmly to the position that the agreement should remain within the existing framework, should be fair and should envision cost sharing at a sensible level .

.. The government expects the negotiations to contribute to strengthening the defense readiness of the US-South Korea alliance," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Since 1991, South Korea has been partially covering the US' expenses for upkeeping its military deployed to the Korean Peninsula. It paid to Washington $870 million in 2019. Over 20,000 US troops are stationed on the Korean Peninsula.