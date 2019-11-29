South Korea, US to Hold New Round of Military Cost-Sharing Talks December 3-4 - Seoul

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea and the United States will hold another round of talks on sharing the cost for maintaining US troops on the Korean Peninsula from December 3-4 in Washington, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday

On November 18, the parties broke off these talks in Seoul after South Korea failed to meet the US request for "equitable burden sharing." According to media reports, Washington pressed Seoul to pay nearly $5 billion in 2020 for hosting the United States Forces Korea (USFK).

"Our government's position is that a fair distribution of the defense spending implies their reasonable level within the framework of the current agreement, which we will patiently and thoroughly discuss with the United States," the ministry said in a statement.

The talks in Washington will be led by South Korea's top negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his US counterpart, James DeHart.

The issue of troop maintenance costs is regulated under the bilateral Special Measures Agreement (SMA), which is supposed to be renewed every five years. The latest SMA expired last December.

The 28,500-strong USFK contingent has been present in South Korea since 1991. Scattered across the country, the military has been occupying some of the most valuable real estate in prime locations such as Seoul. The SMA stipulates that the costs of stationing the troops be shared between Washington and Seoul, but the two countries have drastically disagreed on how much each side should contribute.