UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, US To Hold New Round Of Military Cost-Sharing Talks December 3-4 - Seoul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

South Korea, US to Hold New Round of Military Cost-Sharing Talks December 3-4 - Seoul

South Korea and the United States will hold another round of talks on sharing the cost for maintaining US troops on the Korean Peninsula from December 3-4 in Washington, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) South Korea and the United States will hold another round of talks on sharing the cost for maintaining US troops on the Korean Peninsula from December 3-4 in Washington, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On November 18, the parties broke off these talks in Seoul after South Korea failed to meet the US request for "equitable burden sharing." According to media reports, Washington pressed Seoul to pay nearly $5 billion in 2020 for hosting the United States Forces Korea (USFK).

"Our government's position is that a fair distribution of the defense spending implies their reasonable level within the framework of the current agreement, which we will patiently and thoroughly discuss with the United States," the ministry said in a statement.

The talks in Washington will be led by South Korea's top negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his US counterpart, James DeHart.

The issue of troop maintenance costs is regulated under the bilateral Special Measures Agreement (SMA), which is supposed to be renewed every five years. The latest SMA expired last December.

The 28,500-strong USFK contingent has been present in South Korea since 1991. Scattered across the country, the military has been occupying some of the most valuable real estate in prime locations such as Seoul. The SMA stipulates that the costs of stationing the troops be shared between Washington and Seoul, but the two countries have drastically disagreed on how much each side should contribute.

Related Topics

Washington Seoul South Korea United States North Korea November December 2020 Media From Government Agreement Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sajjal and Ahad Raza to marry in 2020

1 minute ago

Fear in Burewala after two minor girls raped and m ..

13 minutes ago

A world united by optimism and collaboration: 1,00 ..

31 minutes ago

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

34 minutes ago

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

55 minutes ago

Berlin's Schoenefeld Airport Operation Suspended a ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.