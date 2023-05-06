UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US To Launch Largest-Ever Live-Fire Exercises In May - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

South Korea, US to Launch Largest-Ever Live-Fire Exercises in May - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) South Korea and the United States will start joint live-fire exercises that will be the largest in the history of their military cooperation and will be dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two countries, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

The drills will also mark the 75th anniversary of Seoul's military establishment, according to the news outlet.

In total, five exercises are scheduled to take place between May 25 and June 15 at Seungjin Fire Training Field in the South Korean inland city of Pocheon located 32 miles northeast of Seoul, the ministry was cited as saying by Yonhap.

The drills will involve such weapons systems as F-35A stealth fighters, AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, K2 tanks and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, the news agency reported, adding that the last exercise of that kind had taken place in 2017, with 48 South Korean and US units and over 2,000 troops engaged.

South Korea and the United States signed a mutual defense treaty that established a basis for their military cooperation in October 1953, three months after the end of the Korean War. Since 1977, over 10 such high-profile military drills have taken place, including both joint and South Korean-only exercises.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Seoul Alliance South Korea United States North Korea May June October 2017

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

6 minutes ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

36 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

57 minutes ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

1 hour ago
 4th AFC Coach Education Conference focuses on ‘E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.