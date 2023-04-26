South Korea, US to Ramp Up Partnership in Cutting-Edge Technology - Yoon

UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that he agreed with US President Joe Biden during their meeting earlier to strengthen the two countries' partnership in cutting-edge technology

"We plan on ramping up partnership in cutting edge technology," Yoon said.

"We have agreed to establish a dialogue for next generation emerging and core technology between the US National Security Council and the Korea Office for National Security pertaining to chips boundaries, biotechnology, quantum science and other cutting-edge technologies with the aim of promoting joint R&D (research and development) and experts exchange."

