South Korea Vaccinates Over 20,000 People in 2 Days of Campaign - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) South Korea has vaccinated over 20,000 people in the first two days of the mass immunization campaign, registering 112 cases with adverse reactions, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported on Sunday.

"As of 00:00 on February 28 [15:00 GMT], 20,322 people were inoculated, including 20,022 people inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and 300 people with the Pfizer vaccine," KDCA said in a daily report.

Among the 112 registered cases of side effects, only one was given the Pfizer vaccine, while the rest were administered AstraZeneca shots, according to the report.

The first phase of South Korea's vaccination campaign began this past Friday. The country uses the AstraZeneca vaccine for health care staff and patients in nursing homes but has banned it for seniors aged 65 and older.

On Saturday, South Korea also began administering Pfizer shots. Overall, the authorities expect to receive some 150 million vaccine doses by the year-end from various manufacturers and via the COVAX facility, aiming to immunize half of the population by July.