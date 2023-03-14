UrduPoint.com

South Korea Views Poland As Future Weapons Hub - Polish Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) South Korea regards Poland as a future arms hub for the transfer and joint production of weapons, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday.

Last year, Poland contracted from South Korea 65 billion zlotys ($14.

5 billion) worth of weapons including 1,000 K2 tanks, 672 K9A1 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, 288 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems, and 48 FA-50 light fighter jets.

"I heard that the Koreans are considering Poland as a future weapons hub, with not only the possibility of transferring weapons technologies and joint production of weapons but also with their maintenance," Rau told Polskie Radio.

Rau noted that Poland understood the risks and realized that this market was extremely competitive.

