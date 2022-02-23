UrduPoint.com

South Korea Voices Concern Over Japan's Sado Mine Heritage Bid To UNESCO - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has voiced its concern to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay over Japan's initiative to include the closed Sado mine, associated with the forced labor of Koreans, on the UNESCO World Heritage List as part of Japan's industrial heritage, media reported on Wednesday

According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the officials met on the sidelines of the Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum 2022 in Paris on Tuesday. Azoulay reportedly expressed understanding of Seoul's concerns, adding that her organization continues to work toward pushing Japan to fulfill its 2015 pledge to publicly acknowledge the use of forced labor of Koreans at its sites listed as UNESCO heritage.

In December 2021, the South Korean Foreign Ministry urged Tokyo to stop pressing for the inclusion of the closed Sado mine in the UNESCO World Heritage List, pledging to take measures to prevent this if necessary. However, Tokyo approved the bid in early February of this year.

The Sado site operated as a major gold and silver mine in the 17th century, but its production levels significantly dropped by the end of the 19th century. After a short-term recovery, mining operations were reduced under the impact of World War II.

