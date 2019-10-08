South Korea will take stern countermeasures if Japan violates its airspace over the disputed Dokdo islets, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki said Tuesdaybu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) South Korea will take stern countermeasures if Japan violates its airspace over the disputed Dokdo islets, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki said Tuesdaybu.

"Should Japanese warplanes violate our airspace over Dokdo, we will take stern countermeasures as far as related law allows and in accordance with our manuals," Park said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The Liancourt Rocks, referred to as Dokdo by South Korea and Takeshima by Japan, lie almost equidistant from the two states. They have been administered by Seoul since 1954, a claim Tokyo disputes. Japan has suggested that the issue should be presented to the International Court of Justice, but South Korea believes there is no dispute over the islands and considers them to be its territory historically, geographically and legally.

Meanwhile, relations between the two south Asian nations have deteriorated over a different matter this past year. In August, after Japan slapped export restrictions on South Korea, the latter announced its decision to terminate its military information-sharing pact with Japan, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement. The pact expires on November 22.

In September, Japan for the 15th consecutive year mentioned in its annual Defense White Paper the disputed Dokdo islands as Japanese territory. South Korea has strongly protested the Tokyo's repeated unfounded claims.