UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Wanted To Send Envoys For Talks, But North Refused - KCNA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:30 AM

South Korea Wanted to Send Envoys for Talks, But North Refused - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korea requested the possibility of sending special envoys to North Korea for negotiations with the country's leader Kim Jong Un, but got a refusal, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA said South Korea stated that President Moon Jae-in intended to send special envoys to Kim but the North Korean side refused to agree to such an "insincere" proposal.

Intra-Korean relations entered an active crisis when, on June 16, North Korea blew up a joint liaison office in the Kaesong industrial complex near the border with South Korea. Later, Pyongyang confirmed the destruction of the coordination office.

Related Topics

Kaesong Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Kim Jong June Border

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

3 hours ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

5 hours ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.