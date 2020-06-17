South Korea Wanted to Send Envoys for Talks, But North Refused - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) South Korea requested the possibility of sending special envoys to North Korea for negotiations with the country's leader Kim Jong Un, but got a refusal, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA said South Korea stated that President Moon Jae-in intended to send special envoys to Kim but the North Korean side refused to agree to such an "insincere" proposal.

Intra-Korean relations entered an active crisis when, on June 16, North Korea blew up a joint liaison office in the Kaesong industrial complex near the border with South Korea. Later, Pyongyang confirmed the destruction of the coordination office.