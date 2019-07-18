UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Weighing 'Various Scenarios' In Row With Japan Over Forced Labor - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:32 PM

South Korea Weighing 'Various Scenarios' in Row With Japan Over Forced Labor - Reports

South Korea has several options on the table with regard to how to handle its row with Japan over wartime forced labor, and they will be applied depending on Japan's reaction to Seoul defying deadline to pick a country that would arbitrate in their dispute, South Korean media said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) South Korea has several options on the table with regard to how to handle its row with Japan over wartime forced labor, and they will be applied depending on Japan's reaction to Seoul defying deadline to pick a country that would arbitrate in their dispute, South Korean media said on Thursday.

"We are considering various scenarios depending on how Japan will move," South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited an anonymous diplomat as saying.

South Korea's top court ordered two Japanese companies last year to compensate former workers whom they exploited during Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.

Japan has argued that the ruling violated the countries' 1965 treaty and imposed tight controls on technology-related exports to South Korea earlier in July, citing broken trust in its neighbor. Tokyo has denied that the two developments are linked.

Fears are that export restrictions on materials used to make smartphone displays and microchips could affect technology companies globally. The deadline for Seoul to respond to Tokyo's offer on independent arbitration expires at midnight.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea July Media From Top Court

Recent Stories

Senate body lauds Bukhari's services for Overseas ..

2 minutes ago

Tianjin customs sees more ornamental animals into ..

2 minutes ago

HEC increases urgent degree attestation fee to Rs5 ..

12 minutes ago

Feasibility consultants being hired for upgradatio ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Guards say they have seized a 'foreign tanker ..

5 minutes ago

Minibus with migrants overturns in Turkey killing ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.