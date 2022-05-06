UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 08:47 PM

South Korea Welcomes Appointment of New US Ambassador to Seoul - Foreign Ministry

The South Korean foreign ministry welcomed on Friday the appointment of Phillip Goldberg as the United States Ambassador to Seoul and expressed willingness to assist the ambassador in developing diplomatic ties between the countries

"Our government welcomes the Senate approval of Ambassador Philip Goldberg. We plan to give active support to help the ambassador smoothly assume his post and actively contribute to strengthening the South Korea-US alliance," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Goldberg, who had previously served as Ambassador to Colombia, replaced on Thursday Harry Harris who stepped down last January when Joe Biden became the US president, the news agency said.

In his career, Goldberg worked as a coordinator for the Implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1874 on North Korea from 2009 to 2010, the news agency noted, adding that he was tasked with ensuring the implementation of sanctions imposed on North Korea in 2009.

Goldberg may arrive in South Korea ahead of the upcoming summit between South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and Biden on May 21, according to the news agency.

