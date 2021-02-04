South Korea Welcomes Prolongation of New START Treaty by Russia, US - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The South Korean Foreign Ministry welcomed on Thursday the Russian-US decision to prolong the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years.

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged official notes on the extension of New START for another five years with no revisions. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

"Our government welcomes the prolongation of the New START treaty between the United States and Russia for five years. Our government believes that this treaty is boosting the system of the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and promoting the international peace and security," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5 before the extension. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduces its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.