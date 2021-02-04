UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Welcomes Prolongation Of New START Treaty By Russia, US - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

South Korea Welcomes Prolongation of New START Treaty by Russia, US - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The South Korean Foreign Ministry welcomed on Thursday the Russian-US decision to prolong the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years.

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged official notes on the extension of New START for another five years with no revisions. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

"Our government welcomes the prolongation of the New START treaty between the United States and Russia for five years. Our government believes that this treaty is boosting the system of the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and promoting the international peace and security," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5 before the extension. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduces its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear United States North Korea February Government Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

10 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

10 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

10 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.