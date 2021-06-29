UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Will Not Lower Minimum Wage Requirements For COVID-Hit Industries - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:14 PM

South Korea Will Not Lower Minimum Wage Requirements for COVID-Hit Industries - Reports

South Korea will not set lower minimum wage requirements for industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including hotels and restaurants, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the minimum wage commission

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) South Korea will not set lower minimum wage requirements for industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including hotels and restaurants, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the minimum wage commission.

The commission discussed whether the minimum wage requirements should be lowered for industries hit the most by the pandemic and related safety restrictions. business owners voted in favor of reducing the amount, while workers were opposing the decision.

According to Yonhap, the option to differentiate the minimum wage has existed in South Korea since 1988, when the minimum wage system itself was first introduced, but it has never been used before. This time, the commission has also voted against differentiation.

The commission is expected to set the new minimum wage requirement for the next year by August 5. The workers have proposed a 23.9% increase in pay to 10,800 won ($9.56) per hour, which would amount to 2.26 million won a month.

Related Topics

Business South Korea August Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minist ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan, Japan agree to further expand defence, s ..

2 minutes ago

National security issues require "whole of nation" ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Rubaba inaugurates three Telemedicine Clinics ..

5 minutes ago

PSB DG condoles death of sportsman Fazal Ghanni

5 minutes ago

Awaz Foundation, Ujala Network demand more budget ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.