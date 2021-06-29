South Korea Will Not Lower Minimum Wage Requirements for COVID-Hit Industries - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) South Korea will not set lower minimum wage requirements for industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including hotels and restaurants, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the minimum wage commission.

The commission discussed whether the minimum wage requirements should be lowered for industries hit the most by the pandemic and related safety restrictions. business owners voted in favor of reducing the amount, while workers were opposing the decision.

According to Yonhap, the option to differentiate the minimum wage has existed in South Korea since 1988, when the minimum wage system itself was first introduced, but it has never been used before. This time, the commission has also voted against differentiation.

The commission is expected to set the new minimum wage requirement for the next year by August 5. The workers have proposed a 23.9% increase in pay to 10,800 won ($9.56) per hour, which would amount to 2.26 million won a month.