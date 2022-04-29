UrduPoint.com

South Korea Will Suspend Mandatory Face Mask Wearing Outdoors Starting From May 2 -Premier

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 09:30 AM

South Korea Will Suspend Mandatory Face Mask Wearing Outdoors Starting From May 2 -Premier

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) South Korea will suspend the mandatory face mask wearing outdoors, except crowded places, starting from next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday.

However, it will be still mandatory to wear masks at public events, performances, sports competitions and demonstrations which will gather more than 50 people.

On April 18, South Korea removed most social distancing measures, including restrictions on public gatherings. Public events and religious ceremonies were allowed while, on April 25,restaurants and cafes were opened.

South Korea has registered more than 17.14 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 22,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports South Korea April From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

5 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

10 minutes ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

9 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

9 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

9 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.