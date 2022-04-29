South Korea Will Suspend Mandatory Face Mask Wearing Outdoors Starting From May 2 -Premier

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) South Korea will suspend the mandatory face mask wearing outdoors, except crowded places, starting from next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday.

However, it will be still mandatory to wear masks at public events, performances, sports competitions and demonstrations which will gather more than 50 people.

On April 18, South Korea removed most social distancing measures, including restrictions on public gatherings. Public events and religious ceremonies were allowed while, on April 25,restaurants and cafes were opened.

South Korea has registered more than 17.14 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 22,000 fatalities.