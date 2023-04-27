UrduPoint.com

South Korea Will Work Actively To Safeguard Ukraine - President Yoon Tells US Congress

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 10:05 PM

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukraine - President Yoon Tells US Congress

South Korea will work to "safeguard" the people of Ukraine and support the reconstruction of the country after the current conflict ends, President Yoon Suk-yeol told a joint meeting of the US Congress on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) South Korea will work to "safeguard" the people of Ukraine and support the reconstruction of the country after the current conflict ends, President Yoon Suk-yeol told a joint meeting of the US Congress on Thursday.

"We will actively work to safeguard the people of Ukraine and to support their work in reconstruction," Yoon said in his address.

Yoon, who took office last year, pledged to maintain his country's close alliance with the United States

