South Korea Yet to Voice Its Stance on Nigerian Candidate on WTO Leader's Post - Source

Seoul has not yet indicated its stance regarding Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a candidate from Nigeria seeking the post of the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) nor has the country confirmed the withdrawal of its representative, Yoo Myung-hee, from the race to lead the trade body, a WTO source in Geneva told Sputnik on Friday

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, one of the two remaining candidates for post of head of the WTO, said on Friday that she has decided to quit the race. Her decision was made following consultations with major countries, including the United States and paved the way for the candidacy of Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister, to lead the trade body.

"South Korea has not yet confirmed to us that minister Yoo Myung-hee is withdrawing her candidacy, and the Korean side has not indicated what it will do next in terms of supporting Ngozi," the source said.

Former WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo stepped down in late August, a year to the end of his second four-year term, as the body was engulfed in internal problems that threatened to derail its work.

The long-term process of decision-making on the next WTO leader has been hampered by former US President Donald Trump administration, which supported the South Korean minister's candidacy, while many other WTO members have already spoken in favor of the candidate from Nigeria.

Even taking into account the withdrawal of Myung-hee, Okonjo-Iweala still need to receive the consent of Washington to become the WTO leader.

