South Korean Air Company To Develop Military Drone Helicopters With Airbus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) South Korea's Korean Air Lines has signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters to develop unmanned military helicopters, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

Korean Air Lines will develop a carrier-based drone helicopter and a drone helicopter for reconnaissance and surveillance to monitor the islands in the Yellow Sea near the border with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Airbus Helicopters has developed the VSR700 on-board system that will be used in these helicopters, the news agency reported, adding that the system allows unmanned aircraft to take off and land autonomously.

According to the news agency, Korean Air Lines has been supplying components to Airbus since 1987.

