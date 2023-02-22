South Korean Air Force Commander to Visit Malaysia, Australia on Wednesday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) South Korean Air Force Commander Gen. Jung Sang-hwa started his trip to Malaysia and Australia on Wednesday with a view to discussing arms supplies and other defense issues, South Korean media reported.

Over the next two days, Jung is going to meet with his Malaysian counterpart, Gen. Asghar Khan, and Commander of Air Operations Lieut. Gen. Mohd Shahada bin Ismail in order to discuss preparation for a bilateral air force meeting, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Jung's office.

Moreover, the South Korean official will take part in a conference on air operations.

Jung will also try to negotiate with Malaysian officials the sale of South Korean FA-50 light fighters and its flight training system, the report said.

On Sunday, during his visit to Australia, the general is scheduled to attend a Korean War monument in Melbourne, Yonhap reported. Later in the day, he will also hold a meeting with his Australian counterpart, Robert Chipman.