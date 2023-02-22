UrduPoint.com

South Korean Air Force Commander To Visit Malaysia, Australia On Wednesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

South Korean Air Force Commander to Visit Malaysia, Australia on Wednesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) South Korean Air Force Commander Gen. Jung Sang-hwa started his trip to Malaysia and Australia on Wednesday with a view to discussing arms supplies and other defense issues, South Korean media reported.

Over the next two days, Jung is going to meet with his Malaysian counterpart, Gen. Asghar Khan, and Commander of Air Operations Lieut. Gen. Mohd Shahada bin Ismail in order to discuss preparation for a bilateral air force meeting, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Jung's office.

Moreover, the South Korean official will take part in a conference on air operations.

Jung will also try to negotiate with Malaysian officials the sale of South Korean FA-50 light fighters and its flight training system, the report said.

On Sunday, during his visit to Australia, the general is scheduled to attend a Korean War monument in Melbourne, Yonhap reported. Later in the day, he will also hold a meeting with his Australian counterpart, Robert Chipman.

Related Topics

Australia Asghar Khan Visit Sale Melbourne North Korea Malaysia Turkish Lira Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

6 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

1 hour ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.