South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) US-manufactured South Korean F-5E fighter aircraft has crashed while gaining altitude after takeoff from the air base in Suwon, South Korean Air Force said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 01:44 p. m. local time (04:44 GMT).

"Now it is being determined whether the pilot has ejected," the military said.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the fighter jet crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft designed in the late 1950s by the US aerospace and defense Northrop Grumman Corporation.