South Korean Air Force Suspends Flights Over Fighter Engine Incident - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) South Korean Air Force suspended all flights after an engine problem caused a pilot to climb out of a moving KF-16 fighter on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported citing an official.

According to reports, the emergency which occurred in the western city of Seosan had the pilot made a quick exit from the jet during takeoff when he observed smoke from the engine.

Although the pilot sustained no wounds, the fighter jet was damaged.

"The Air Force immediately halted the operations of all types of military aircraft and formed an investigation team to learn the exact cause of the accident," an official said as quoted by the agency.

In light of the incident, the military ordered a probe on the police squadron and other unit members over their alleged attempt to cover up the incident.