South Korean Ambassador to Russia Believes in Bright Future of Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae expressed the belief in a bright future of the bilateral relations on Tuesday, voicing hope this year's mutual exchanges will take the ties to a new level.

"Taking into account significant interest of our citizens in developing bilateral relations, as well as their deepest mutual sympathy, I believe Korea-Russia relations will have a bright future," Lee said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Russia.

The diplomat said that around 300 events related to culture, the economy, science and other spheres were expected to take place throughout the year.

"I am absolutely sure that the year of mutual exchanges will give a new impetus for taking our bilateral relations to a whole new level in the spirit of partner-like relationship," Lee said.

He noted that the Russian government was also planning to hold the Russian Seasons event on the Korean Peninsula in 2021.

According to the diplomat, more than 1,000 South Korean and Russian citizens took part in a competition for a slogan for the anniversary of bilateral relations establishment, which proved their interest in each other's culture. poet Vladislav Vasyukhin won the competition with the "Be friends, trust, act" motto and was prized with flight tickets to Seoul and a certificate for a three-night stay in a hotel.