UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Ambassador To Russia Believes In Bright Future Of Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:48 PM

South Korean Ambassador to Russia Believes in Bright Future of Bilateral Relations

South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae expressed the belief in a bright future of the bilateral relations on Tuesday, voicing hope this year's mutual exchanges will take the ties to a new level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae expressed the belief in a bright future of the bilateral relations on Tuesday, voicing hope this year's mutual exchanges will take the ties to a new level.

"Taking into account significant interest of our citizens in developing bilateral relations, as well as their deepest mutual sympathy, I believe Korea-Russia relations will have a bright future," Lee said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Russia.

The diplomat said that around 300 events related to culture, the economy, science and other spheres were expected to take place throughout the year.

"I am absolutely sure that the year of mutual exchanges will give a new impetus for taking our bilateral relations to a whole new level in the spirit of partner-like relationship," Lee said.

He noted that the Russian government was also planning to hold the Russian Seasons event on the Korean Peninsula in 2021.

According to the diplomat, more than 1,000 South Korean and Russian citizens took part in a competition for a slogan for the anniversary of bilateral relations establishment, which proved their interest in each other's culture. poet Vladislav Vasyukhin won the competition with the "Be friends, trust, act" motto and was prized with flight tickets to Seoul and a certificate for a three-night stay in a hotel.

Related Topics

Russia Hotel Seoul South Korea North Korea Event Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punj ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai government sports organisations under Dubai ..

19 minutes ago

All Emirati female cast to perform in NYUAD Arts C ..

19 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Dubai go ..

26 minutes ago

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

32 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.