South Korean Ammo Supplies Allow NATO Countries to Replenish Stocks - NATO Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The ammunition supplies of South Korea allow NATO countries to replenish their stocks that are being depleted because of the provision of arms to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"It helps that South Korea is ramping up production and delivering also to NATO allies because then we can replenish our own stocks and South Korea is a big producer of ammunition," Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Foreign Affairs ministerial meeting in Brussels.