South Korean Arms Manufacturer to Supply Egypt With K9 Howitzers in $1.65Bln Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha Defense has signed a contract with Egypt's defense ministry to sell self-propelled K9 howitzers in a $1.65 billion deal, Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha Defense has signed a contract with Egypt's defense ministry to sell self-propelled K9 howitzers in a $1.65 billion deal, Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said on Tuesday.

"Hanwha Defense, the South Korean manufacturer, and Egypt's defense ministry inked the largest K9 export deal in the Artillery House, a military facility in Cairo, capping more than 10 years of on-again, off-again talks. The deal includes the production of K9s in Egypt and a technology transfer," DAPA said as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

This makes Egypt the eighth country to acquire the K9 howitzers and the first one in the African market, the statement noted.

DAPA and Egypt's defense ministry also signed a separate memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in defense research and development, Yonhap reported, adding that DAPA did not elaborate on other details, including when and how many K9 howitzers will be supplied to Egypt.

According to Yonhap, the signing followed last month's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo.