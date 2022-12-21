UrduPoint.com

South Korean Audit Agency Accelerates Probe Into Alleged Economic Data Rigging - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

South Korean Audit Agency Accelerates Probe Into Alleged Economic Data Rigging - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) South Korea's board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) is accelerating its probe into government offices linked with allegations that the administration of former President Moon Jae-in manipulated key economic data, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing informed officials.

The BAI launched the inspection in late September over claims that Moon's administration rigged official data on income, employment and house prices to support its economic and real estate policies.

The state audit agency reportedly obtained circumstantial evidence during its recent digital forensics on computers at Statistics Korea, the land ministry and the Korea Real Estate Board (REB).

The evidence indicates that key economic indicators were intentionally distorted to make Moon's policies on income-led growth and the war on real estate speculation look successful, the report said.

The BAI, in particular, suspect that the former presidential office may have applied pressure on statistics-related officials to tamper with the data. The REB is suspected of intentionally skewing samples and using rigged survey data in publishing real estate price trend reports, the officials said.

Related Topics

Price South Korea May September Government Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

12 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

1 hour ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

1 hour ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

1 hour ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.