South Korean Audit Agency Accelerates Probe Into Alleged Economic Data Rigging - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) South Korea's board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) is accelerating its probe into government offices linked with allegations that the administration of former President Moon Jae-in manipulated key economic data, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing informed officials.

The BAI launched the inspection in late September over claims that Moon's administration rigged official data on income, employment and house prices to support its economic and real estate policies.

The state audit agency reportedly obtained circumstantial evidence during its recent digital forensics on computers at Statistics Korea, the land ministry and the Korea Real Estate Board (REB).

The evidence indicates that key economic indicators were intentionally distorted to make Moon's policies on income-led growth and the war on real estate speculation look successful, the report said.

The BAI, in particular, suspect that the former presidential office may have applied pressure on statistics-related officials to tamper with the data. The REB is suspected of intentionally skewing samples and using rigged survey data in publishing real estate price trend reports, the officials said.