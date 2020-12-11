UrduPoint.com
South Korean Aviation Authorities Prioritizing COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The South Korean aviation authorities are viewing as a priority the delivery of foreign vaccines in order to launch a vaccination campaign in the country and are doing everything possible to organize the deliveries by February 2021, an official from the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport told Sputnik.

"Taking into account that our government has also recently announced reaching agreements on the procurement of vaccines and assuming a possible timing for the start of the vaccination campaign, I can say that the most important thing for us will be to ensure the safe delivery of vaccines," Kim Sangdo, the deputy minister for the office of civil aviation, said.

Kim Sangdo recalled that the Pfizer vaccine requires special storage conditions ” -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit) ” while the vaccine developed by Moderna can be stored at a refrigeration temperature of -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Farenheit), and the delivery of the vaccines is an extremely difficult task that requires great professionalism.

According to the official, the authorities have started to build special facilities at Seoul's international airport, which will occupy the area of almost two football stadiums.

So far, the Asian country's government has reached agreements on COVID-19 vaccine supply with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Moderna, as well as secured doses for up to 44 million people. The country has also preordered 64 million doses of vaccines for 34 million people, with the deliveries scheduled for as early as February.

