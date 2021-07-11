South Korean Capital to Be Placed Under Strict COVID Restrictions Starting Monday- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) South Korea's greater Seoul will be placed under very strict restrictions starting Monday amid a new rise in COVID-19 cases, media reported.

The restrictions will be in place for two weeks until July 25, with the authorities expected to decide at a later date whether to extend them, according to Yonhap News.

Under the Level 4 restrictions, private gatherings of up to four people will be forbidden between 6.

00 p.m. and 5.00 a.m. in Seoul, Incheon and the Gyeonggi Province. A maximum of 49 family members can attend weddings and funerals, while all rallies and protests are banned. Restaurants will be able to have customers until 10.00 p.m, but clubs, pubs, and bars will be shut down during these two weeks, the news agency reports.

On Saturday, South Korea reported the highest-ever number of daily COVID-19 cases, making it the third consecutive day of record high infections.