South Korean Citizens to Receive Vaccines Against COVID-19 Free of Charge - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) South Korean citizens will be able to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 free of charge, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday, adding that the country's immunization program will be rolled out in phases starting February.

"(The government) will make sure that all of the people will be inoculated free of charge in accordance with priorities," Moon said during his New Year's address to the nation, as quoted by the country's Yonhap news agency.

During the televised address, Moon said that the government would continue to encourage South Korea's domestic vaccine production, as orders from foreign companies are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, the agency stated.

The South Korean president also pledged to take swift action to combat domestic price rises and also underlined Seoul's willingness to make strides in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the agency said.

"Our will to meet (with North Korea) anytime, anywhere, even in a non-face-to-face formula remains unchanged," Moon said, as quoted by the agency.

Since the start of the pandemic, 69,114 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in South Korea, including the 451 new positive tests reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Monday.