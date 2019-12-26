South Korean County to Build Observation Deck Near North Korean Border to Attract Tourists

The South Korean county of Ganghwa will build a new observation deck on the Gyodong island near the North Korean border in an effort to attract tourism, the county administration said on Thursday

It will be built on the peak of the Hwagaesan mountain by 2021, costing $7,3 million.

The deck will become the second observation facility in the county after Ganghwa Peace Observatory, opened in 2008.

"Peace Observatory on the Ganghwa island was focused on national security. The new observation deck will be based on the concept of peace and prosperity in the region. When it is finished it will help to revive the local economy," a Ganghwa county representative said.

Visitors will be able to look at Yonbaek Plains, located in the North Korean province of South Hwanghae.