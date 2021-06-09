South Korean Couriers Embark on Industrial Action Over Work Overload - Reports

The association of delivery workers in South Korea began a strike on Wednesday to protest a delay in the enforcement of an agreement that would protect them against overwork, Yonhap news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The association of delivery workers in South Korea began a strike on Wednesday to protest a delay in the enforcement of an agreement that would protect them against overwork, Yonhap news agency reported.

After sixteen delivery workers died last year because of punishing hours, the union reached a deal with the government and logistics companies to have more staff sorting parcels before delivery, instead of couriers having to do that job in addition to their Primary duties, the agency reported.

However, logistics companies proposed putting off the start of the arrangement until next year, which sparked the general strike.

"Logistics firms must take responsibility for sorting parcels, which has been free labor, and immediately implement the overwork prevention measures," a union official said as cited by Yonhap.

According to the official, using that "free labor" allowed those companies to acquire "enormous benefits." The union is now reportedly pushing for logistics companies and the postal service to offer extra payment to workers for sorting parcels and even to automate the task.

The association's strike has been approved by 4,910 out of 5,310 members. Since Monday, the union members have been refusing to sort parcels, and starting work two hours later to deliver only those items that have already been sorted.