UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Court Acquits Shincheonji Church Founder Over Coronavirus-Related Charges

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 08:07 PM

South Korean Court Acquits Shincheonji Church Founder Over Coronavirus-Related Charges

South Korea's Suwon District Court on Wednesday acquitted the founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Lee Man-hee, of charges of obstructing the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic during an outbreak at the church last year

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) South Korea's Suwon District Court on Wednesday acquitted the founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Lee Man-hee, of charges of obstructing the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic during an outbreak at the church last year.

In August, the 89-year-old leader of the Christian religious group was charged with misleading health authorities on the size and locations of the church's gatherings in February and hampering health officials' contact tracing efforts. Lee is also accused of embezzling 5.6 billion won ($4.68 million) from church funds and holding unauthorized religious events from 2015-19. The church founder has denied all wrongdoings.

"We cannot punish someone on charges of obstructing antivirus efforts for leaving out certain data, when (the request) had more to do with data collection than an actual epidemiological survey," Judge Kim Mi-kyung said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

In February, the religious sect became a hotbed of the coronavirus after one of its members in the southeastern city of Daegu tested positive for the disease. In total, about 5,200 members of the group across the country contracted COVID-19 after one of the worshipers did not test for the virus on time, while being sick, and visited the Daegu parish several times.

Related Topics

Suwon Daegu South Korea February August Church Christian All From Government Billion Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2mln people will avail free health facilities unde ..

2 minutes ago

Jam Kamal orders inquiry against Ex-Commissioner Q ..

3 minutes ago

Free healthcare facility, unprecedented gift to KP ..

3 minutes ago

US House Opens Session to Impeach Trump for 'Incit ..

3 minutes ago

EU Unlikely to Resume Membership Talks With Turkey ..

3 minutes ago

Various shopkeepers fined for profiteering

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.