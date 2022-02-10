UrduPoint.com

South Korean Court Allows Civil Group To Unveil Presidential Expenses - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) A Seoul court ruled to partially satisfy a lawsuit filed by a civil group, seeking to disclose the unofficial expenses of the president's office, including spending for clandestine operations and the first lady's clothing, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported Thursday.

In 2018, the Korean Taxpayers Association filed an inquiry with the president's office, so-called Cheong Wa Dae, to unveil the expenses under the administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The request was denied by Cheong Wa Dae, which justified its decision with the national security concerns.

According to the media, the Seoul Administrative Court decided Thursday to overturn the presidential office's decision and ruled that some of the requested information must be disclosed to the civil group, ordering the president's office to cover the lawsuit expenses.

"The defendant's side argues that information, if released, could compromise privacy or disrupt the execution of official duties, but those reasons seem to be not allowed under the law," the court was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

When initially declining the inquiry, the president's office claimed that the requested information concerns sensitive matters of national security and defense, disclosure of which could severely hamper the national interests. Cheong Wa Dae also refused to divulge the costs of the first lady's outfits and other ceremonial purposes on the grounds that these expenses were not included in the state budget.

