MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, Chung Kyung-sim, was arrested on Thursday under a court decision that is likely to contribute to the prosecution's probe into charges over her daughter's college admission and a financial investment, the Yonhap news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the South Korean court granted the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for the former minister's 57-year-old wife, who is accused of several crimes including the obstruction of business, capital market law violations, and the destruction of evidence.

Chung's legal representatives claimed that she was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and a cerebral blood blockage, but her health issues did not affect the court's decision.

According to the report, the arrest may add traction to the prosecution's probe into Cho's family. The media mentioned as well that state prosecutors apparently tried to focus on Cho, a close aide to President Moon Jae-in and a contributor to far-reaching prosecution reform plans.

The latest developments took place amid Cho's resignation as justice minister following long-standing disputes on his suitability for the post and political disputes over prosecution reform measures. These measures are seen by the main opposition party as Moon's attempt to gain control over a new, powerful law-enforcement team.