UrduPoint.com

South Korean Court Partially Suspends Government's Green Pass Program - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 10:58 PM

South Korean Court Partially Suspends Government's Green Pass Program - Reports

A court in South Korea ordered a temporary halt to the government's COVID-19 pass program criticized for discrimination against unvaccinated people, national media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) A court in South Korea ordered a temporary halt to the government's COVID-19 pass program criticized for discrimination against unvaccinated people, national media reported on Friday.

The COVID-19 pass program was introduced by the government last November amid coronavirus surge, requiring people to provide either confirmation of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results upon entering public facilities, such as gyms, saunas and bars. In December, the restrictions were expanded to accommodation and entertainment venues, as well as restaurants, cafes and department stores.

According to the South Korean Yonhap news Agency, the court's decision was taken after a total of 1,023 people, including medical professionals, filed a lawsuit, arguing that the government's restrictions on visiting public sites discriminate against unvaccinated citizens.

As of now, the details of the suspension remain unknown.

Earlier in the month, a Seoul administrative court suspended the application of the vaccine mandate at private educational facilities, following a lawsuit brought by a coalition of private educational institutions and parent groups.

In response, the government said that it would appeal against the order, as the pass program is crucial for curbing COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, South Korea faced a major COVID-19 resurgence with over 7,000 new cases registered daily. An all-time record in the 50-million-strong country was reached on December 3, with 10,295 cases detected. Nearly 85% of the population are fully vaccinated, while 43% of Koreans have already received a booster shot.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea North Korea November December Media Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Administration to Spend $27Bln on Repairing ..

Biden Administration to Spend $27Bln on Repairing 15,000 Bridges - Transportatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt believes in freedom of press: CM

KP Govt believes in freedom of press: CM

2 minutes ago
 Guardiola reveals new Covid cases in Man City camp ..

Guardiola reveals new Covid cases in Man City camp

2 minutes ago
 US retail sales see surprise fall during holiday s ..

US retail sales see surprise fall during holiday season

2 minutes ago
 Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Rep ..

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.