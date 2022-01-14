A court in South Korea ordered a temporary halt to the government's COVID-19 pass program criticized for discrimination against unvaccinated people, national media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) A court in South Korea ordered a temporary halt to the government's COVID-19 pass program criticized for discrimination against unvaccinated people, national media reported on Friday.

The COVID-19 pass program was introduced by the government last November amid coronavirus surge, requiring people to provide either confirmation of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results upon entering public facilities, such as gyms, saunas and bars. In December, the restrictions were expanded to accommodation and entertainment venues, as well as restaurants, cafes and department stores.

According to the South Korean Yonhap news Agency, the court's decision was taken after a total of 1,023 people, including medical professionals, filed a lawsuit, arguing that the government's restrictions on visiting public sites discriminate against unvaccinated citizens.

As of now, the details of the suspension remain unknown.

Earlier in the month, a Seoul administrative court suspended the application of the vaccine mandate at private educational facilities, following a lawsuit brought by a coalition of private educational institutions and parent groups.

In response, the government said that it would appeal against the order, as the pass program is crucial for curbing COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, South Korea faced a major COVID-19 resurgence with over 7,000 new cases registered daily. An all-time record in the 50-million-strong country was reached on December 3, with 10,295 cases detected. Nearly 85% of the population are fully vaccinated, while 43% of Koreans have already received a booster shot.