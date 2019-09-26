(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Seoul High Court on Thursday scheduled for October 25 the first hearing for the case of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who had previously received a suspended jail sentence after a bribery and corruption scandal that had led to the ouster and imprisonment of the country's former president, Park Geun-hye, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Seoul High Court on Thursday scheduled for October 25 the first hearing for the case of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who had previously received a suspended jail sentence after a bribery and corruption scandal that had led to the ouster and imprisonment of the country's former president, Park Geun-hye, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the final ruling will be announced by an appeals court next month.

In August, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered a lower court to reconsider Lee's case.

Lee, often referred to as the so-called Crown Prince of Samsung in South Korean media, was arrested back in February 2017.

He was accused of bribing ex-president Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil, to win favors.

In August 2017, the South Korean court found Lee guilty of embezzlement, bribery and perjury, and sentenced him to five years in jail. Lee did not plead guilty to the charges brought against him and appealed the court's decision.

In February 2018, Lee was released from prison after an appeals court in Seoul suspended his bribery sentence. His sentence was reduced to two and a half years, and Lee was released on a four-year probation.